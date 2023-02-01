Shuumatsu No Valkyrie Record Of Ragnarok it’s a graphic novel. It has an adaptation to anime in charge of Netflixits first season came out in 2021 and the second surprised us at the beginning of 2023. The first installment had twelve chapters, while the second only had ten. Record of Ragnarok 2 premiered on January 26, 2023.

The Story of Record of Ragnarok

Record of Ragnarok is illustrated by Ajichika and published since 2018. It tells the story of the end of humanity —or what could be—. The gods—of all ancient cultures—meet in Valhalla and once again make the decision to exterminate humans. After so many floods, battles that filled the sky with smoke and fire, among other endings decided by the divine council, it seems that we could be facing the final one.

Nevertheless, a valkyrie will play an important role, in an attempt to save humanity —The Valkyries are mythological figures belonging to the Nordic culture, who are in charge of taking the heroic humans fallen in battle to Valhalla, since a prestigious place awaits them for their courage and effort.

Brunhilda —together with her Valkyrie sisters— will challenge the gods, stand in the way of the decision and propose the ancient arena that, thanks to the rules of the divinities themselves, could save humanity. Nevertheless, the arena seems absurd, since it consists of battles between gods and humans who, obviously, are not in the same conditions.

Although there is an interesting “but”, since the valkyries are capable of becoming Völundr —which work as very powerful tools for humans, by merging them with them—. what somehow offers a chance to the heroes. The humans who face the gods, in theory, are remarkable for their power and effectiveness. Some are more “honorable” than others.

There the concept of the powerful and morally honorable hero is remarkable: who are those who will save humanity? Good in Record of Ragnarok 2 this will give us a pretentious twist.

The first installment presented us with the following scenario:

Lü Bu with Randgrid against Thor

Adam with Reginleif against Zeus

Kojiro Sasaki with Hrist against Poseidon

In the first season, only Kojiro Sasaki managed to win, thanks to a foresight strategy.

Record of Ragnarok 2 Characters

Jack the Ripper with Hlökk vs. Hercules

Raiden Tameemon with Þrúðr against Shiva

Buddha and the seven gods of fortune, and judgment

Jack, as a despicable character of humanity, will face one of the most praised gods —especially because of his hybrid demigod character. This will lead to wondering about issues of honor, courage and love, in various ways.

Secondly, Shiva and Raiden will be presented as “the same entity”, but in different dimensions, to the extent that it will be a battle whose victory will reside solely in the advancement of time. That which is the “only” thing that humans have in life, what we run out of and divine entities, no.

In this season, only Jack manages to beat him, so for a moment, the fight evens out. However, towards the end of the season, the divinities are back in the lead. Even though, the closing is ruthless because one of the gods will give us the best possible surprise, but we will have to wait a very long time to see how the battle will continue.

The second season of Record of Ragnarok will have the usual format. In principle, he will put the human and the god in the arena, later he will present the story of each one, as well as how the human manages to establish a bond with his Völundr. And among all this, we can see the surrounding environment in Valhalla.

About the battles in Record of Ragnarok 2

Despite the fact that it is an anime that focuses on the arena with the naked eye, the truth is that the combats are not the most memorable. Even in the format, there comes a time when it looks like video game animation—sure, all beautiful—yet from our perspective it’s a drastic shock that doesn’t flow in the best way.

The battles are normal, even though they try to make changes and strategies with the Völundr, they don’t stand out enough. On the other hand, the stories of each of the characters and how analogies can be made of the personalities and motivations of each one —both human and divine—, is interesting.

More than anything because it’s playful, to a certain extent. at the end of the day you can learn a bit of the general underpinnings and nuances of the featured heroes as you look again at the spotlight on humanity, and you think what results in evil, ambition, strength, perseverance. Of course, all of this guided towards “the quality of humanity” —this being a kaleidoscope of intentions and validations from us, and towards us.

You can also think about the different gods, the ancestral imaginaries and the ideological legacy that undeniably structures the origins of the different societies in the world.

More than physical battles, Record of Ragnarok offers ideological battles that delve into history and the human nuances that structure our day to day.

secrets and strategy

The most interesting of the second season of Record of Ragnarok are a couple of characters: Brunhilda and Buddha. It is clear that the secrets that the Valkyrie keeps are dangerous because of their instability. Brunnhilde releases cards, but she is unsure of their effects. She opens a path that will be uncertain, like everything in this life.

There are cards that we do not see, but that take effect and achieve the unpredictable but necessary victories for humanity. However, they require many sacrifices for which Brunhilda is reproached, especially for her mettle —which, it should be noted, is unleashed at times and leads her to be presented as a sadistic figure.

However, the Valkyrie sees beyond what we think and has plans to save humanity at any cost, although without a literal reason stated. With each advance of Record of Ragnarok, the story begins to involve more ideological conflicts.

On the other hand, they are also hidden gadgets that will help humans in this ultimate arena. We even have the movements of the gods who want to save humanity and those who want to sink it.

What makes Record of Ragnarok 2 special?

Record of Ragnarok it is far from being solely an installment of battles in the arena. It shows a panorama of political strategies with varied interests, as well as secret tricks and alliances.

Of course, it also appeals to the most human character. Emotions, especially empathy, are a promise of Record of Ragnarok that invites you to anchor yourself to their characters while you lose sight of those behind the theater who lead the script and the scenery.

Definitely, the strategic issue cuts across Record of Ragnarok 2 at all levels. And although it is not the most original, the balance between this and its presentation of emotions and ancestral structures is pleasant enough to have a good time.

