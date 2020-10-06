Highlights: Number of corona infected is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan

Now more than 2000 Corona positives are coming everyday

Now more than 400 corona infected in capital Jaipur

Number of corona infected is increasing continuously in Jaipur and Jodhpur

Corona infection in Rajasthan is not taking its name. On Monday, 2165 new cases of corona have been reported in the state. Earlier, the figure was 2184. There has been a continuous process of more than 2000 corona infections in the state. Here the capital Jaipur also continues the trend of most cases. The report of 450 patients came positive on Monday. Apart from this, 365 people were found positive in Jodhpur today. The total number of infected people in the state has reached 146195.

Know the condition of other districts

Where 450 corona infections have been confirmed in Jaipur and 365 in Jodhpur. 273 in Bikaner, 190 in Alwar, 112 in Ajmer, 109 in Bhilwara, 49 in Jalore, 47 in Udaipur, 46 in Pali, 42 in Bharatpur, 40 in Dhaulpur have been found positive. Apart from this, 35 in Churu, 34 in Jhunjhunu, 31 in Barmer, 30 in Ganganagar, 28 in Tonk, 27 in Rajsamand, 25 in Kota, 24-24 in Sirohi, Dungarpur and Chittorgarh, 22 in Nagaur, 18 in Karauli, Hanumangarh. 17, 14 in Banswara, 13-13 in Sikar and Jaisalmer, 12 in Jhalawar, 11 in Baran, 10 each were found in Sawai Madhopur, Pratapgarh, Dausa and Bundi.

October data is pleasant in terms of recovery

Let me tell you that on one hand, there is a continuous increase in the number of corona infections. On the other hand, October has been very good for Rajasthan in terms of recovery. Here 8106 patients have recovered in the initial days. The recovery rate has reached 92.7 in 4 days, increasing. However, 1559 patients have died so far in the state.