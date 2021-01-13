Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, and Carolina Darias, Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, appeared after the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

Darias began by pointing out that “Current data indicates significant and worrying data growth. All the indicators that we usually handle, both the cumulative incidence at fourteen and seven days, positivity, mortality … They place us at very high risk, extreme risk, very high. We are in a delicate moment, we are facing difficult weeks, we have to take action. “

“They are restrictive measures that, according to the intensity in each territory, they will be adopted. Citizen compliance is essential. It is true that we have been asking citizens for efforts for some time, but now we are closer than ever to ending this bloody pandemic. We have to make a new collective effort that allows us to minimize the effects of the covid and maximize the benefits of vaccination. We have one goal: to vaccinate, vaccinate and continue vaccinating the entire population, “added Darias.

Data on the rise

Later, Illa took the floor to update the situation in Spain, which you have registered in the last 24 hours a record of infections since the pandemic began, with 38,869 cases: “Cumulative incidence it has grown to 492 cases in 14 days and 270 in 7 days. In the last 14 days, more than 230,000 people have been infected. Hospital pressure continues to grow. “

Vaccination

Regarding the data from the vaccination campaign, the minister highlighted the progress made: “The data of the vaccination process they are improving. They have distributed a 1,103,7000 doses, include those from Pfizer, The doses from the Balearic Islands, which will arrive tomorrow, are not included and those from Moderna are not included. Of these have been administered about 580,000 vaccines. In the last 24 hours, some 93,000 doses have been administered. The rhythms are cruising speed. The deployment of vaccination plan is working properly. “

He also added that “we have agreed decide which will be the next vaccination target groups, since this week they will conclude in all the autonomous communities they will conclude with vaccination in the centers for the elderly, except where outbreaks have occurred. Therefore, next week we have agreed to have decided which will be the next groups to put the vaccine “.

Willingness to receive doses

The minister congratulated himself on the willingness to get vaccinated: “The rejection of vaccines is anecdotal and I want to thank you. Indices are less than 5% in these first population groups. It is one of the signs of the population’s trust in science. “He also revealed that “andThis year there are practically no cases of flu. Some counselors have said that There have been zero cases in their communities. “

How vaccines should be given

Illa recalled that the second dose should be injected at 21 days in the case of the Pfizer vaccine and at 28 days the Moderna remedy, although there may be a few days of lag. Despite this, he has informed that the recommendations of the European authorities will be followed

“When the second dose begins to be administered, it will be communicated in the data provided. We do not contemplate modifying the periods between doses, we will follow the indications of the European Medicines Agency. BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna have carried out some analyzes that have allowed them to obtain an authorization and, therefore, we will follow your criteria. There may be a few days delay, but we will follow your instructions. “

Vaccinated toilets

Illa explained that “with the COVID-19 registry we will be able to deepen the percentage of vaccinated toilets. But practically all the autonomous communities have begun to vaccinate front-line health workers. I don’t know when it will end either, but the logistics of vaccination with this population group is easier. “

Christmas measures

The head of Health responded to the criticism received for the measures imposed at Christmas: “The majority of citizens have done what was indicated, during Christmas and in the previous months. I appreciate your attitude. But there have also been cases that were not like that and that is why the incidence has increased. Most of the infections come from family outbreaks. Now you have to focus on controlling the third wave. We have already done it twice and we must follow the measures to do it a third. Vaccination is the beginning of the end, but there are tough weeks left. “

“Some counselor has made comments regarding the measures adopted at Christmas and we all agree that the problem has resided in the groups of people who have not attended to the measures. The rate of increase in cases is higher than that of the second wave in some autonomous communities. But the dates we come from can cause delays. Dr. Simón’s report indicates that until a few days ago in January there was a growth rate of 5%, but tomorrow he will explain it “.

British strain

Illa explained how the current situation is with the British variant: “We are trying to sequence the susceptible cases If it is for the British variant and we have detected almost a hundred cases, but there are still other suspects. There are reports that justify the increase in infections by the B117 strain by 50%. But there is no solid evidence either. We are working to assess the situation. I don’t have any data that indicates that 70% of the cases in Andalusia are due to B117 “.