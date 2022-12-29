Street of the residential and patrimonial Yungay neighborhood, Santiago de Chile. MARTIN BERNETTI (AFP via Getty Images)

The owner of the house that President Gabriel Boric chose to live in the Yungay neighborhood, a few streets from the historic center of Santiago, rented it out because he felt unsafe. This is how the neighbor and independent councilor of the municipality, Rosario Carvajal, tells it, who was a key piece in promoting the residence of the president and his partner, Irina Karamanos. She, along with other residents of the picturesque heritage area, wanted the authority to move to the sector to ensure a robust police presence. Carvajal lives within the perimeter of four closed streets in which the presidential mansion is located, guarded by Carabineros 24 hours a day. “There is a circle of security created. It’s like an island, then barbarism comes, ”she points out. The neighborhood, along with Franklin, concentrate a third of the homicides registered this year in the entire municipality of Santiago, which leads the general statistics of the Chilean capital.

Arturo Gómez, appointed special prosecutor for homicides of the Santiago Local Prosecutor’s Office in January, breaks down the figures for the capital in his office: 71 homicides in 2022, of which eleven were registered in Yungay, the Boric neighborhood. Last year there were 30 murders in the municipality; five years ago, 21; and a decade ago, six, according to figures from the Center for the Study and Analysis of Crime of the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention. More than half of the homicides this year have been carried out by foreigners. “Ten years ago I could say that 99% were Chileans,” says Gómez, who shows a video where two Colombian hitmen shoot a man of the same nationality 12 times at point-blank range in a shopping mall in the Franklin neighborhood. “Before, this did not exist. Today in Chile people kill for a mobile phone, ”he warns.

Yungay, the first republican neighborhood, is a sector of contrasts. british magazine Times Out, for example, chose it this year as one of the 10 most attractive neighborhoods in the world to visit for being “home to several fascinating museums”, a few steps from the green lung of Parque Quinta Normal, with a “promising” gastronomic scene. Its colorful provincial physiognomy, distributed in towns and large old mansions from the 19th century, show why intellectuals and political leaders of yesteryear made this historic corner their home. However, behind the facades, mainly on the edges of the sector, today organized crime gangs operate that broke with the tranquility of the former residents who now live mired in nostalgia.

José Osorio, 51, president of the neighborhood council, remembers that they organized the first protest for security issues in 2013. They saw an intensification in robberies, assaults, and drug trafficking in public spaces. “That was growing explosively and the authorities have not developed a control mechanism. They told us that the neighborhood was a cup of milk. But the crimes have become more complex and now you see firearms and murders for settling scores, ”he recounts in the Espacio Gárgola restaurant, located in one of the neighborhood’s commercial arteries. “The phenomenon of abusive subleasing is key. In these houses, rooms are rented to families who live in overcrowding and where, in many cases, criminal situations are seen, ”he laments.

For the councilor, the problem originates in the nineties, with the Urban Renewal Plan (PRU) in Santiago Centro, which raised buildings where there were houses before to reverse the depopulation suffered by the municipality. The city center went from having 250,000 inhabitants to more than double that in two decades. “That means an overload to the municipal health, education and security services. It not only erupts with the violent destruction of heritage, but also of the social fabric”, affirms Carvajal.

The prosecutor says he is clear about when the turning point occurs: “It is the migratory movement, which has increased in the last four years. Many do not meet their job expectations to survive and fall into crime. In the Yungay neighborhood, Peruvian crime prevails, he maintains. They have taken over four streets where they traffic drugs, carry weapons and there are no municipal security cameras, but they do have their own. In that quadrant, six blocks from Boric’s residence, there have been seven homicides this year. The main causes are charges for subleased rooms and territorial disputes for drug trafficking.

This week the Boric government led the destruction of 17,590 firearms, 28% more than in 2021, within the framework of the Less Weapons, More Security campaign.

The mayoress of Santiago, Irací Hassler, flanked by criticism from the opposition for her management, usually defends herself by arguing that the municipalities are not in charge of public order or the Carabineros, but that they do collaborate with their function. Hassler has requested a greater number of police officers and has appealed to the Ministry of the Interior, led by Carolina Tohá (mayor of Santiago between 2012 and 2016), to carry out a “deep intervention” in the center of the capital. This newspaper was unable to conduct an interview with the mayor to address the issue. Carvajal points out that the problem in the neighborhood is not going to be solved only with more police officers. “Here a comprehensive public-private strategy is needed. As a councilor I am not considered at any government table for the plans, they do not call the neighbors either, ”she says, a criticism that Osorio shares.

The Administration is promoting a national agreement for security, the creation of a Ministry of Public Security and in January a pilot program will start in some police stations in Santiago where the equipment will be updated, among other measures to curb the greatest concern of Chileans. This week, the president signed a project that seeks to recover and transform the Alameda-Providencia axis, which will impact the central avenue of four municipalities in the heart of the capital. Minister Tohá also advanced a plan to intervene in the cities and regional centers most affected during the social outbreak and the pandemic.

