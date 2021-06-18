Neymar scored 68 goals with the Brazil shirt, also going on the net in the match won by Seleçao against Peru, in the America’s Cup.

Thanks to this new feat, Neymar offs the legendary Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, stopped at 62, and gets even closer to the top of the all-time rankings.

To the striker of Paris Saint Germain there are now only 9 goals to reach the legendary Pele, becoming the most prolific scorer in the history of the Brazilian national team.

Will “O ‘Ney” make it to “O’ Rey”? Being only 29, he certainly doesn’t lack time …

THE RANKING OF THE BEST BRAZIL SCORERS OF EVERY TIME

1 Pelé Goal: 77 Appearances: 92 Period: 1957-1971 Goal average: 0.84

2 Neymar 68 107 2010-today 0.62

3 Ronaldo 62 98 1994-2011 0.63

4 Romário 55 70 1987-2005 0.79

5 Zico 48 71 1976-1986 0.67

6 Bebeto 39 75 1985-1998 0.52

7 Rivaldo 35 74 1993-2003 0.46

8 Jairzinho 33 81 1964-1982 0.40

8 Ronaldinho 97 1999-2013 0.34

10 Ademir 32 39 1945-1953 0.82

10 Tostão 54 1966-1972 0.59