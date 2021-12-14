The Greek health authorities have registered 130 new deaths related to Covid in the last 24 hours. This is the most serious toll since the beginning of the pandemic, after 134 deaths were recorded last May 3. Against a population of about 11 million people, 19,475 deaths related to Covid have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The Eody, the public health authority, also announced that they have been registeredthe 5,736 new infections, with approx 700 ICU patients, over 81% of whom were not vaccinated.

It is estimated that 25% of the adult population is still unvaccinated. Vaccine resistance is such that Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis recently announced a plan for a monthly fine of 100 euros for citizens over 60 who still refuse the vaccine. The provision will come into force on January 16.

The name of also appears among the Covid victims registered in the last 24 hours Giorgos Tragas, well-known commentator on the Greek media. Affected by diabetes, Tragas, 71, had been very critical of the vaccine requirement and the government-imposed lockdown measures.