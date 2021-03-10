Brazil is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic with the healthcare system on the brink of collapse, the drop-in vaccination due to the lack of doses and a new daily record of deaths registered the day before, which threatens to grow.

The South American giant reported the deaths of 1,972 people on Tuesday due to the coronavirus, the highest number of deaths that the pandemic has left in the country in a single day.

With more than 268,000 deaths from the virus, Of which some 9,000 occurred in just the last seven days, the short-term future is bleak for Brazil if the figures continue with the trend recorded last week.

The South American power that already registers 11.1 million infections due to the virus is the second with the highest number of deaths from covid on the planet, after the United States, which with 328 million inhabitants adds more than 500,000 deaths.

However, since January, deaths from covid began to decline in the North American country, a fact that experts have attributed to vaccination.

A person is transferred by health personnel to the Pronto Socorro hospital in Brasilia (Brazil). Photo EFE

So far, at least 59 million people have received at least one dose of any of the vaccines in the United States, while 31 million -9.2% of the population- is fully immunized against the coronavirus.

Threatened vaccination?

In Brazil, the vaccination campaign go slowly due to the lack of ready doses and even “runs the risk of being interrupted,” according to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Elcio Franco, in a letter sent on Monday to the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming.

In the letter, the senior official said that the vaccination campaign may stop in the South American giant due to “the lack of doses, given the shortage of international supply” and asked for help to look at the possibility of Sinopharm selling to Brazil. 30 million doses of the BBIBP-CorV vaccine, developed by that pharmaceutical company.

The situation is not new in the South American country, where several states had to suspend in mid-February the vaccination process for several days, due to the lack of doses.

For the national immunization plan, the Government of Jair Bolsonaro only bet on a vaccine, the one developed jointly by the AstraZeneca laboratory and the University of Oxford, but over time it had to lower its head and negotiate antidotes from other laboratories that in principle had been rejected by the ultra-rightist leader.

President Jair Bolsonaro, the target of criticism for handling the pandemic. Photo Bloomberg

Such was the case with Coronavac, the vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, rejected by Bolsonaro just for the fact that it was made in the Asian country.

It also happened with that of Pfizer, whose negotiation was only achieved a few days ago due to the refusal of the Brazilian president to follow the demands of the American pharmaceutical company, from which it will finally buy 99 million doses, of which about 14 million They will be delivered until June and the rest in the last quarter of the year.

Of the 27 capital cities of the country, 25 have occupancy rates in Intensive Care Units (ICU) equal to or greater than 80%, according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

According to the most recent report from the Covid-19 Observatory, released the day before, in 15 capital cities, which are the ones with the highest concentration of serious cases of the disease, ICU occupancy exceeds 90% and in states like Sao Paulo and Sergipe, the situation worsened.

Faced with the situation, described as “extremely critical” the Fiocruz researchers reiterated the need to “expand and strengthen” social distancing measures and that these are stricter in cities and regions where the situation is on the verge of collapse.

Collapse

In Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil, with about 46 million inhabitants, 30 people with covid have died so far this month for lack of a place in an ICU, as they are at 82% of their capacity.

The day before, Sao Paulo registered a record of 517 deaths from covid in 24 hours, the highest level since the confirmation of the first case on February 26, 2020.

Currently, mobility is restricted throughout the region where all shops remain closed, except those of first necessity.

Despite the fact that Governor Joao Doria admitted this Wednesday at a press conference that the health system is “on the verge of collapse” and that the region is on “maximum alert”, the measures will not be hardened for the moment in the São Paulo region .

A coffin with a fatal victim of covid-19 is buried on March 1, 2021 in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery, in Manaus, Amazonas (Brazil). Photo EFE

A similar situation exists in Pernambuco, where 84% of ICUs are crowded but where the measures have failed to reduce mobility, as shops only close completely on weekends and at night during the rest of the days.

In Recife, its capital, the mobilization this Wednesday was practically normal in the city. The main tourist centers and popular businesses registered un 70% agglomeration, as Efe was able to verify.

The situation led to the governors of 21 of the 27 Brazilian states calling on Wednesday for a “national pact” between the three powers to “reinforce” the fight against the pandemic.

“Today the coronavirus is our nation’s greatest adversary. We need to avoid the total collapse of hospital systems throughout Brazil and improve the fight against the pandemic“Regional leaders stressed in a joint letter.

They also proposed the creation of a “management committee” that would have the participation of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers, as well as the governors and mayors, and that would be advised by a group of health “specialists”.

EFE Agency