03/05/2025



Updated at 11: 46h.





Last year the record of aggressions to doctors was recorded. In the fifteen years that are gathered by these data, the violent attitudes that were observed in 2024 had never been counted, with 847 aggressions communicated to professional associations. This means that every ten hours a doctor is attack. But complaints are still without half, since only 43.5 percent of the violent events were denounced.

This is confirmed by the observatory data against the aggressions of the Collegiate Medical Organization, which in the last 15 years has counted a total of 8,108 aggressions, the equivalent of all collegiate doctors in the province of Zaragoza or the Principality of Asturias.

Doctors demand a national plan coordinated by the Ministry of Health to end this situation. Also a law that puts these violent attitudes. Recently, the PP presented in Congress a non -law proposition to stop the aggressions to health professionals, which did not go ahead after the rejection of the parliamentary majority. “We must be useful in prevention, in health education and in proposals of law so that it falls above those who aggregate,” said Tomás Cobo, president of the WTO, who has claimed a “cultural change” that begins to end the tension in the political language.

The 847 aggressions communicated, José María Rodríguez Vicente, WTO general secretary, are not the real ones, there are many more that are not notified. You have to wonder, he said, why. The normalization of violent attitudes, feelings of helplessness, fear of reprisals or the lack of feeling of protection are some of the causes, he reflected.









The profile of the attacked professional is that of a doctor, woman, between 36 and 55 years. The majority of violence is verbal, with threats, coercion or insults in the face of physical aggressions and between 11 and 13 hours is when it occurs the most. Where the most occurs is in primary care in 47.7 percent of cases, although 17.9 percent occur in the hospital, 15.7 percent in other centers such as residences, socio -health centers or private consultations, 9.5 percent in hospital emergencies and another 8.2 percent in primary care emergencies.

For not giving low or recipes

The majority of the causes that lead the aggressor to act are of a care nature, such as discrepancies with the medical assistance received, personal discrepancies with the optional, reports not in accordance with the patient’s demands, discrepancies on the casualties or not to prescribe what the patient claims. In fact, the observatory was born after the murder in 2009 to a doctor who refused to unsubscribe to a patient. On the other hand, in 20 percent of violent events there are behind structural causes such as long waiting times or system malfunction.

The aggressor, on the other hand, is a patient scheduled in 45.5 percent of the violent and not scheduled events in 32%. But almost 20 percent of the occasions are the companion and in a very small percentage they are displaced patients. In the first cases, it is women who commit the most violent acts.

Representatives of other health professionals such as nurses, dentists, podians, pharmacists and physiotherapists have also joined to make visible the violence suffered by their groups and claim solutions.

(News in expansion)