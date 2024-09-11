Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Hotel establishments in Abu Dhabi recorded a record average occupancy rate of 75.9% last August, with a growth of 10.5% compared to the same period last year, making it the highest average occupancy rate recorded by Abu Dhabi this month, according to data from CoStar, a provider of data related to the hotel and real estate sector.

The company’s data indicated that the emirate’s hotels recorded a daily average of hotel room rates of about 434.3 dirhams in August, an increase of 8%, compared to the same period last year, while achieving revenues of 329.8 dirhams per available hotel room, an increase of 19.3%.

In detail about the highest occupancy rates achieved during the month of August, the data indicated that Abu Dhabi hotels recorded the highest occupancy rate on August 14 specifically, at 83.7%, which is the first day of the International Chess Festival, while August 3 recorded the highest daily rate of prices at 455.49 dirhams, during the UFC World Championship.

After the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition kicked off on August 31, Abu Dhabi hotels recorded an average occupancy of 72.2%, while the daily average price reached AED 442.53, while revenues were recorded at AED 319.39 per available hotel room.

Abu Dhabi has 169 hotel facilities offering around 34,790 hotel rooms.

According to the latest local data on the number of Abu Dhabi hotel guests and total revenues, the number of Abu Dhabi hotel guests during the first half of this year reached 2.87 million guests, compared to 2.4 million guests in the same period last year, with a growth of 19.5%.

The emirate’s hotel revenues in the first half of the year amounted to AED 3.6 billion, compared to AED 3 billion in the same period last year, with a growth of 20%. In June, the number of guests in Abu Dhabi hotels reached 465,000, while Abu Dhabi hotel revenues in June amounted to AED 427 million. The hotel room occupancy rate in June was 68%, and the average number of nights spent by guests was 2.5 nights.

Hotel and tourism sector workers indicated that the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi recorded exceptional results during the current summer, coinciding with the achievement of growth in hotel demand and a noticeable turnout of tourists, with the availability of covered tourist sites, picturesque beaches and exclusive offers.

According to an analysis of data from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi hotels recorded a 21% growth in the number of guests during the past summer, as the emirate’s hotels received about 1.25 million hotel guests, compared to one million hotel guests in the same period in 2022, while June of last year witnessed a 33% growth in the number of guests in Abu Dhabi hotels, while July of last year witnessed a 23% growth, and August witnessed a 22% growth in the number of guests.

The emirate’s new tourism strategy 2030 aims to increase the number of visitors from around 24 million in 2023 to around 39.3 million by 2030 (overnight and day visitors), with an annual growth of 7%, in addition to raising the tourism sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP from around AED 49 billion in 2023 to AED 90 billion annually by 2030, consolidating the emirate’s position as one of the fastest growing global destinations in terms of tourism activity.