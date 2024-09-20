Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

The first round of the Champions League witnessed exciting results and a number of records.

18 matches were played and 57 goals were scored, with an average of 3.17 goals per match, and a goal every 28 minutes.

Bayern Munich top the first round, with 3 points and a goal difference over 14 teams that also collected full points, namely Celtic, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Dortmund, Sparta Prague, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Stade Brest, Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich is the strongest offensively in the first round with 9 goals, after the big win over Croatian Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the biggest surprise of the tournament in its modern format.

England international Harry Kane, Bayern Munich striker, tops the tournament’s scorers list with 4 goals, after scoring a “super hat-trick” against Dinamo Zagreb.

Real Madrid, the title holder, managed to overcome Stuttgart with three goals to one, in a match that was complicated for the royal team, after the German team scored the equalizer, before “Los Blancos” scored a brace to end the match with three goals.

Inter Milan played a great match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and were able to force a goalless draw on the Blues with a balanced performance on the defensive and offensive sides, which embarrassed Pep Guardiola and his players in front of their fans and caused them to lose their first two points.

After Liverpool, which includes Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, fell behind against Milan by a goal in the 3rd minute, the Reds were able to turn things around and shine in the heart of San Siro, turning the tables on the Rossoneri and scoring 3 goals, ending the match with an exciting victory, and earning their first three points in the Champions League.

Barcelona lost to Monaco 1-2 in an exciting match at the “Louis II” stadium, as “Blaugrana” lost its first three points in the “Champions League” journey, and Monaco succeeded in defeating “Barça” for the second time in a row after defeating it 3-0 in the last match in the Joan Gamper Cup.

After his goal against Monaco, and despite Barcelona’s 1-2 loss in the Champions League, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score in the history of the Champions League at the age of 17 years and 68 days.

Yamal became the fifth player under 18 to score for Barcelona in the competition, after Bojan Krkic, Pedri and Marc Jurado, in addition to being the player with the most appearances in the history of the Champions League under 18.