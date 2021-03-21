Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The competitions of the 18th edition of the Emirates Warriors Championship, which was held yesterday evening at the Jujitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, witnessed an enthusiastic atmosphere and strong fights between fighters from about 19 countries, amid the achievement of a number of new records.

The Brazilian Vincius de Oliveira was crowned the champion of the UAE fighters in cockweight after defeating the former champion Xavier Allawi from Morocco, and won by a technical knockout in the second round, after controlling the course of events since the start of the fight.

The Spanish fighter Juan Arazi was also able to achieve a victory over the Lebanese Omar Shaban with the consensus of the referees, and the Portuguese Bruno Carvalho imposed his style on his strong opponent from Algeria, Soheil Taheri, and was able to beat him by a technical knockout, to succeed in maintaining a professional record free of defeats in a record.

Italian Maria Giovanavi won in her first professional participation, and managed to defeat her Israeli rival, Daniel Shotov, and Armenian Tarn Grigorian succeeded in imposing control of the fight he fought against his rival Islam Mammadinov from Uzbekistan, and won the ruling unanimous decision.

And Muhammad Al-Asaily, from Lebanon, managed to achieve a record victory over Ivan Slinko from Ukraine by knockout in just 37 seconds of the fight’s life, and Jalal Al-Da’jah from Jordan and Joris Diya from Cameroon made an enthusiastic combat offer of close to the level, which, by the end of which Al-Da’jah was able to win the referee’s decision.

Canadian Corinne Framboise proved her worth as a fierce competitor in the women’s flyweight category, after her deserved victory over her Swedish opponent, Malin Hermansen, by surrendering in the second round of the fight.

The powerful American wrestler Carrington Banks won a dear victory over the veteran Brazilian Marcio Aboubacar through the consensus of the referees.

Despite presenting some resistance and pushing hard during the fight, Moroccan Anas Siraj Mounir managed to beat the Norwegian Joaquim Tolfsen through the consensus of the referees, and the powerful Russian Denis Tiolelen snatched a knockout over Brazilian Joselnio Ferreira, and the talented American Shin Siriano won the technical knockout on His opponent Club Lahat.