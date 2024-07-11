Record 8.6 million tickets sold for 2024 Paris Olympics

A record number of tickets have been sold for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to Tony Estangue, head of the tournament’s organizing committee, quoted by France24.

The organisers sold 8.6 million tickets for the Olympics and another million for the Paralympics. “The record belonged to the 1996 Games in Atlanta – 8.3 million tickets, and we surpassed that figure some time ago,” Estanguet noted.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) spoke about the possible cancellation of the Olympic Games amid mass unrest in France following the parliamentary elections. “This is obviously part of the ongoing disinformation campaign against France, the IOC and its president, as well as the Olympic Games. This has no factual basis,” the statement emphasized.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.