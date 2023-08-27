About 4,000 refugees from North Africa arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Friday and Saturday. More than 200 minors were unaccompanied. On Friday, nearly 2,000 refugees arrived on the island in dozens of boats via the Mediterranean Sea. That happened again on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Italian authorities counted more than 4,200 migrants in the reception center on the island. Italian media Talk about record numbers.

Authorities are trying to relieve the reception center, which is intended to receive several hundred refugees, by taking refugees to the mainland by ferries and police ships. There are not nearly enough beds for everyone in the refugee camp.

A large proportion of migrants arriving in Italy travel via Tunisia. The poor treatment of black migrants in Tunisia is one of the reasons many of them cross the rugged Mediterranean Sea. According to the International Organization for Migration, the crossing between Tunisia, Libya and southern Europe is the deadliest in the world.

This summer, the European Union, with outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte as one of the delegates, concluded an agreement with Tunisia to reduce migration to Europe. The North African country promised to stop more migration boats in exchange for a lot of money. Yet as many refugees have arrived in Italy this year as in the whole of 2022: more than a hundred thousand.