The Sun: The number of porn addicts in the UK increased by 25% in a year

In the UK, a record number of porn addicts who turned to psychologists for help was recorded. About it informs The Sun.

The publication cites statistics according to which the number of people who want to get rid of an unhealthy addiction to adult content has increased by 25 percent in the country over the year. In Scotland alone, their number has grown from 584 to 1,582, a 170 per cent increase. In England, this figure rose by 15 percent – from 8506 to 9840 people. In Wales, the number of porn addicts increased from 267 to 339 people, and in Northern Ireland the increase was 66 percent – from 168 to 280.

According to Nuno Albuquerque, head of the British Addiction Treatment Group, the increase in the number of people with this problem is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the quarantine, the British began to actively use the Internet and, in particular, watch more porn. “It could also be due to the growing popularity of online services like OnlyFans, where users can access exclusive content and interact with models,” Albuquerque added.

Earlier, British psychologist Ree Langham listed signs of an unhealthy craving for pornography. One of them he called the desire to include an adult film instead of spending time with friends or, for example, playing sports.