Intensive care units in the Balearics have set a new occupancy record today, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. There are 136 critically ill patients with COVID-19, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

There is one more person in intensive care than the day before.

There are 428 patients with coronavirus on a ward, 32 fewer than in the last 24 hours. In addition, 61 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 675 have been discharged from primary care centers.

Eight more people have died from COVID-19 and 518 have been infected in the last 24 hours. In addition, the death of a nursing home resident has also been reported – care home residents undergo a different validation process.

It should be noted that so far this year 101 people with coronavirus have already died in the Balearics.

Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 571 people and 50,601 have been infected.

The positivity rate is 9.08%. Of the 5,704 diagnostic tests that have been performed in the last 24 hours, a total of 518 have been positive; it is about 66 less than the day before.

In nursing homes for the elderly there are 89 infected residents, of which 86 have been admitted to hospital. Since the start of the health crisis, 244 care home residents have died with coronavirus, the latest in the past 24 hours.

Regarding health personnel, 295 are currently infected and over 170 are self isolating.