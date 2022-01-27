Home page politics

divide

Record values ​​for the second day in a row © Markus Brandt/DPA

Lithuania has recorded a record number of new corona infections for the second day in a row.

Vilnius – Lithuania has recorded a record number of new corona infections for the second day in a row. With 10,630 cases registered within 24 hours, a five-digit value was recorded for the first time on Thursday – it was 9,490 the day before. According to the health authority in Vilnius, the 14-day incidence value rose to 2,985 infections per 100,000 inhabitants – the highest value in the Baltic EU country with almost three million inhabitants since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the authorities, the vast majority of new cases are due to the particularly contagious omicron variant. Health Minister Arunas Dulkys does not consider new corona rules to be necessary for the time being. The pandemic can be contained with the current restrictions, he said. (dpa)