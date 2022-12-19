“Metrium”: the volume of supply of new buildings in Old Moscow has reached a record

In November 2022, in the real estate market of Old Moscow, the volume of supply in economy and comfort class new buildings reached a record high. This is reported TASS with reference to the data of the Metrium company.

For the year in Moscow began to put up for sale by 39 percent more new apartments. Relative to October, the figure increased by seven percent. The volume of supply reached 26 thousand objects, including apartments. Prior to this, the record was recorded in 2017, when 24,000 apartments were put up for sale on the market.

As for the supply in New Moscow, developers put up for sale 18.5 thousand objects in November, which is six percent more than in October. A high figure was also recorded in the segment of premium new buildings in Moscow – 4.9 thousand apartments.

Earlier, CIAN analysts found that since the beginning of 2022, new buildings have risen in price most of all in Lytkarino near Moscow – by 44 percent, to 126.8 thousand rubles per square meter. Dmitrov took second place in terms of price growth for new buildings, Shchelkovo rounded out the top three.