400,000 migrants have crossed the dangerous Darién jungle that forms the border between Colombia and Panama so far in 2023. A new record for the third consecutive year, according to official figures from Panama. Faced with this unprecedented migratory wave, the Panamanian Government has already announced its intention to increase deportations. Panamanian authorities estimate that arrivals could total half a million by the end of the year.

The dangerous Darien route is increasingly crowded. Since the beginning of this year 2023, 400,000 people have crossed this jungle that serves as the border between Colombia and Panama, according to figures from the National Immigration Service of Panama, indicates the EFE agency.

This is a new record of arrivals to the Central American country, the third consecutive after those of 2022 (248,000) and 2021 (133,000).

Panamanian authorities report a daily flow of approximately 2,000 migrants per day through the Darién and estimate that arrivals could reach half a million by the end of the year. Unprecedented figures that show the unprecedented magnitude of a growing migration crisis that starts from Latin America towards the United States.

#WORLD| So far this year, more than 400,000 migrants have crossed from Colombia to Panama through the Darién jungle. According to the estimate of the Panamanian authorities, the daily flow of migrants is approximately 2,000 people, in 2022 there were less than a thousand. Via @EddyMosquera0 — ÚltimaHoraCaracol (@UltimaHoraCR) September 27, 2023



More than half of the migrants are Venezuelans and 25% are minors

Panama is the only country in the region that takes the biometric data of migrants at stations located on its Darien border.

The Panamanian registry gives more details about who the people who make up the contingent of migrants crossing the Darién are. The vast majority are South Americans (more than 324,000), led by Venezuelans, with more than 252,000, that is, more than half of the travelers. Ecuadorians follow (47,724), and Colombians (13,404). Almost 40,000 come from the Caribbean region, Haitians in particular. Others come from much further away: 27,878 from Asia and 7,389 from Africa.

Migrants heading to the United States wait at the Migrant Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darien province, Panama, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Aris Martínez © ARIS MARTINEZ / REUTERS

It should be noted that, according to these same figures, one migrant out of four who passes through Darién is a minor. A UNICEF report published on September 7 of this year already indicated that at least 29,000 children made the trip through Darién in 2021. In 2022 there were 40,000, and more than 60,000 in the first seven months of 2023.

The Darién region is an area of ​​almost 12,000 square kilometers of dense, rugged rainforest. Added to the natural dangers is the presence of criminal groups and human rights defenders report cases of robberies, assaults and rapes. Thus, at least 37 migrants died attempting the crossing this year, according to data from the Missing Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), although the organization recognizes that this figure is far from reality.

Panama seeks increase deportations of migrants

The current migratory wave pushed the reception and assistance capacities of the Panamanian State to its limits. In the midst of this crisis, the authorities announced on September 8 the reinforcement of “deportations and expulsions of irregular citizens who have criminal records.” 452 migrants have already been returned to their countries of origin under this measure, according to official figures. At that time, the director of the National Immigration System, Samira Gozaine, had declared:

“Within our capabilities and budget we will increase actions to gradually and progressively increase deportations and expulsions”

Panamanian authorities also call for more international cooperation to manage the growing migratory flow. In that sense, on August 23, the capital of Panama hosted the IV Plenary Meeting on migration, in which the technical design for the creation of a Human Mobility Observatory was approved that will allow a better study of the topic.

A call supported by the IOM, which, through the voice of its regional director for Central and North America and the Caribbean, Michele Klein Solomon, today in Geneva, Switzerland, urged the Central American countries to launch a “comprehensive regional strategy” to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the unprecedented number of migrants transiting through the region.

“The situation highlights the urgent need for immediate collective participation of the Governments of countries of origin, transit and destination to provide humanitarian assistance”: Michele Klein

In this same perspective of regional cooperation on the migration issue, the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, reported on Tuesday, September 26, that he will travel to Panama next week to meet with his counterpart Laurentino Cortizo.

With AFP, EFE and local media