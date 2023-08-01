A total of 248,901 irregular migrants have crossed the Darién, the dangerous jungle that divides Panama and Colombia, so far in 2023, a historic figure that exceeds the record number of passers-by who crossed that border throughout last year, the Panamanian government reported on Monday.

In 2022, 248,284 migrants crossed the Darién, a “historic record” led by the Venezuelan exodus. But the number of migrants so far in 2023 has already exceeded that figure and the Panamanian authorities have repeatedly indicated that sMore than 400,000 migrants are expected to cross the dangerous jungle this year.

“Unfortunately, today the total record was broken, which had been unprecedented in 2022. In 2022, 248,284 people entered Panama, which unfortunately today is broken with 248,901 people,” said the deputy director of Migration of Panama , Maria Isabel Saravia.

In addition, he added, “21 percent of this group are boys, girls, and adolescents, and approximately 51 percent of them are children five years of age or younger.”

The number announced this Monday is the highest since there are records: in 2021, 133,726 people crossed the Darién jungle; 6,465 in 2020; 22,102 in 2019; 9,222 in 2018; 6,780 in 2017; 30,055 in 2016 and 29,289 in 2015, when there was a massive influx of Cubans.

Migration through the Darien.

With much smaller records, there were 6,175 in 2014; 3,051 in 2013; 1,777 in 2012; 283 in 2011 and 559 in 2010, the first year that there are official figures from Migration in Panama.

“We are facing a humanitarian crisis of major proportions. (This is) something that Panama cannot address alone,” Saravia said.

Panama has assured in international forums and meetings that it needs help to manage the migration crisis through the Darién because the large daily numbers of migrants collapse the facilities where they are housed.

The Central American country receives travelers heading to North America at immigration stations located near its southern border with Colombia and on the northern border with Costa Rica, where it offers them health care and food, in a unique operation on the continent that involves a dozen international organizations.

July, the busiest month

The report of the Ministry of Public Security of Panama highlights that, From January 1, 2023 to this Monday, 248,901 migrants crossed through the Darién, most of whom are Venezuelans (136,650), followed by Ecuadorians (34,357), Haitians (34,082), Colombians (8,183) and Indians (3,299).

July has been the month in which the most passers-by have crossed that dangerous border with 52,530 migrants, of which 11,926 were minors, according to official figures.

From approximately May to November there is usually a decrease in the number of migrants in transit because it is the rainy season and it makes it difficult to pass through the jungle due to the swelling of the rivers.

According to figures from the authorities cited on other occasions, this year 40,000 migrant children have crossed the jungle, Among them there are some who get lost or are found next to their mother’s body.

Migrant population that crosses through the Darién.

The deputy director of Migration stressed once again that “Darién is not a route” and that “the way people are subjected to organized crime from Colombia to Panama is not humane (and especially) it is not fair for children.”

Saravia explained that “a jungle in its definition is not a passable place (…) it is a dangerous place (and) even more so when it borders a gray area on the Colombian side, where organized crime reigns.”

“From Panama we make a call for attention, although migrating is a human right, it is not worthy to do so in the conditions that this type of (dangerous) realities provide,” added Saravia while making another call to the “international community to attend the causes of this mobility”.

The thick climate characteristic of a tropical jungle and the presence of armed groups increase insecurity in the Darién, where migrants denounce being assaulted and victims of rape.

