A record number of migrants crossed the Channel last year to reach the United Kingdom from France. This is evident from figures from the British Ministry of Justice, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday. At least 28,395 migrants managed to reach the English coast in boats in 2021, a threefold increase compared to a year earlier (more than 8,400).

In recent years, the Channel, the strait between France and the UK, has become an increasingly popular route for migrants to reach the other side. Before 2018, migrants tried more often to travel to England hidden in lorries, but security against such practices has been tightened since then.

Last November alone, almost 6,900 people boarded boats from France to the UK, despite the strong current and icy waters. Especially on 11 November many made the crossing. At least 1,185 migrants traveled across the Channel to England that day; never before have there been so many in one day. It became dramatically clear more than a week later that the journey is not without risks. At least 27 migrants were killed when the rickety boat they were in sank. It was known to be the deadliest incident to date on the Channel.

The problems on the Channel are causing tensions between the United Kingdom and France. The British believe that Paris is doing too little in terms of prevention, despite financial support. The French deny that reading and bounce back: according to them so many people want to go to the UK because they would be able to work illegally there without any problem. Moreover, the disagreement between the countries does not seem to be over for the time being. The British do not expect to reach an agreement on the issue before the French elections in April, reported The Sunday Times earlier this week.