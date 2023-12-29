What is the best-selling car of the year and how many electric cars have been sold. We have all the numbers!

The picture above the article already reveals it, the best-selling car in 2023 in the Netherlands is an electric car, the Tesla Model Y. Well, that tension is gone. Now it's time to delve a little further into the figures.

While last week we described how trade association Bovag looks at the past year and the coming year, this week it is time for Aumacon's vision. This independent knowledge center for the mobility sector keeps track of the figures and was a guest this week at @wouter in the person of Clem Dickmann. National Auto Show.

Record number of electric cars

With a few days to go, we will have between 370 and 375 thousand registered cars in 2023. A good number, about 19 percent more than last year, but that does include a number of backorders from last year. Due to delivery problems, they could only be delivered this year. About 40 thousand of the total, according to Aumacon.

Interestingly, this year no less than 110 thousand of these sales are fully electric cars. An absolute record. The market share of the EV will therefore be about thirty percent in 2023.

December is a big month

December has been a surprisingly good month. While normally around 10 to 11 thousand cars are registered in the last month of the year, this year there will be just over 30 thousand in December 2023. And without an incentive in terms of additional tax or BPM changes or the like.

Best selling car

Where last year Kia was at the top as the best-selling brand, this year it is the old and familiar Volkswagen that is number 1. Volkswagen's best-selling model is the Polo.

As mentioned, the best-selling model in the market is the Tesla Model Y, which succeeds the Peugeot 208.

A view on the future

How does Aumacon view next year in the crystal ball? The market seems to be shifting somewhat towards hybrid cars. In 2024, they expect a faster increase in hybrid car sales than EVs. So now 110 thousand fully electric units have been sold, next year Aumacon expects 120 thousand units.

Aumacon thinks that in total we will have around 380 thousand cars in 2024. Diesels are dying out and the A and B segments are also receiving less and less supply. More cars than this year, but it is on the low side for a country like the Netherlands. For example, a country like Belgium will have registered around 485 thousand units in 2023. In the Netherlands, cars are expensive and few new ones are used.

Class 2019

Another 'thing' in 2024 is that the replacement year 2019 is next. Everyone still remembers the tsunami of, for example, Tesla Model 3 cars that were delivered that year. These now come in private lease for ramsj prices and can be less than 400 euros per month.

In terms of additional tax, the electric car will increase from 16 to 17 percent for the first cap of 30 thousand at the end of 2024. That could give an extra boost to sales figures at the end of the year. Curious about the best-selling car of 2024!

Vans best-selling car 2024?

The next year will also be interesting for the commercial vehicle market. Next year 2024 will be the last year that you can purchase a company car without BPM. In 2023, 70 thousand commercial vehicles were registered, and Aumacon expects to reach 95 thousand units by 2024. Everyone quickly get on the new bus before the BPM is introduced.

