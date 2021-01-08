In the UK, over the past day, a record number of deaths among those infected with coronavirus have been revealed. Reported by TASS citing data released Friday, January 8, on the government information website.

Over the past day, 1,325 people with COVID-19 have died in the country – this is the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. Also, over the past 24 hours, a record high number of cases of infection was detected – more than 68 thousand.

Earlier on January 8, London authorities announced an emergency in the city due to the threat of overcrowding in hospitals in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the mayor of the city of Sadiq Khan, one in thirty Londoners is now sick.

On January 4, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the introduction of a third national quarantine in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.