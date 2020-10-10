In Russia, over the past day, 12,846 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in all regions of the country. Record figures are reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Saturday 10 October.

Most of the infected are in Moscow (4105), St. Petersburg (501) and the Moscow region (416). Least of all – in the Chechen Republic and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (5 and 1, respectively).

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,285,084 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in 85 regions, of which 1,016,202 people have recovered, and 22,454 have died.

The day before, on October 9, it was reported that 12 126 infected were recorded in Russia over the past day. Prior to that, the maximum daily increase was noted on May 11 – on that day, COVID-19 was confirmed in 11,656 Russians.

According to the forecasts of Anatoly Altstein, professor of virology at the Gamaleya Institute, the maximum daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Russia will be 15-17 thousand people.