Unicredit, net profit at 2.7 billion. CEO Orcel: “Record results”

Unicredit closes the second quarter with a Net income equal to 2.7 billion, up 4.7% compared to the previous quarter and 15.9% on an annual basis. The company announced. Net revenues stood at 6.3 billion, up 6% year on year, supported by a interest margin of 3.6 billion, 2.1 billion in commissions, and 15 million in provisions for losses on credits.

The bank confirms the advance payment on the distribution to be made in 2024. The advance payment on the dividendwhich will be defined by the board of directors of UniCredit October 23, provides for the distribution of approximately 1.4 billion – with a release date coupon detachment on November 18, record date on November 19 and payment date on November 20 – while the advance on the buyback of own shares has already been authorised up to a maximum of 1.7 billion by the shareholders’ meeting on April 12 and is subject to the approval of the supervisory authorities.

Not only. Unicredit also raises the guidance on Net revenues for 2024 to over 23 billion, while that on organic capital generation has been improved to over 350 basis points. The company communicated this in the note on financial results, explaining that the guidance on net profit for 2024 is confirmed at over 8.5 billion, “maintaining some flexibility to guarantee 2025 and 2026”, and reaffirming the “conviction in a high and sustainable RoTE above 15% and in strong growth of EPS and DPS”.

The guidance on the distribution to be used for 2024 is confirmed in line with that for 2023. In the calendar year 2024 the distribution is expected to be around 10 billion.

“In line with the unconditional commitment of UniCredit towards the creation of value for shareholders”, the note underlines, the third and final tranche for 1.5 billion of the total 5.6 billion of buybacks of own shares for 2023 is currently being executed. The second tranche of the buyback of own shares for 2023, for an amount equal to 1.6 billion, was concluded on June 20.

“For the first half and second quarter of this year, UniCredit has once again reported a record set of financial results.” It states Andrea OrcelCEO of UniCredit, commenting on the accounts.

“Our ROTE reached 20% (before adjusting for our significant excess capital versus competitors) – notes Orcel – our net income increased 16% to $2.7 billion in the quarter and 20% to $5.2 billion in the half, and our organic capital generation improved to $3.3 billion and $6.7 billion for the quarter and half, respectively. Each of these results is a record! Each is the result of our continued transformation and focus on prioritizing sustainable, profitable quality growth, coupled with achieving operational and balance sheet excellence and investing for the long term.

Commissions improved significantly across the board, with our investments in product factories and the sales network starting to yield more visible results. Commissions complemented a interest margin that significantly exceeds our cost of capital, delivering high-quality profitable growth. The cost of risk remains low and stable, and while the macroeconomic environment remains stable overall, we are well positioned to weather any downturn thanks to excellent asset quality and overlays. Our costs have further declined despite inflation and continued investment, as has our capital intensity, thanks to further improving the quality of our revenues“.