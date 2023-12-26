In 2023, Spanish authorities managed to seize more than 60,000 kilograms of cocaine (60 tons), vastly surpassing the records of previous years.

(Also read: The Spanish crown, at the center of the scandal due to Queen Letizia's alleged infidelity).

According to him Pontevedra Newspaper, The growing demand for this drug in Europe turned Spain, especially Galicia, into a strategic center for international cartels. who import drugs to the Iberian country.

The geographical position of Galicia and the effectiveness of transportation methods such as narco-submarines, sailboats and fishing boats have allowed this area to become the entry point for drug shipments from South American countries such as Colombia, Peru or Bolivia.

Seizure of drugs and weapons in Spain. Photo: National Police of Spain / Twitter: @policia

According to the newspaper, the 2023 figures broke all previous records for drug seizures in Spain, including the figures recorded between 1990 and 2000, when the country could seize about 40 tons of drugs a year.

The Diario de Pontevedra attributes the massive arrival of drugs to Spain to several factors. Adding to the increase in European demand are factors such as the restriction on aerial fumigation in Latin America, which has caused an increase in the number of drug crops.

(Keep reading: Influencer 'El Dandy de Barcelona' suffered a heart attack during a live show, this is known).

The increase in criminal groups that dispute control of drug businesses in Latin America has also had an influence. or the presence of the Balkan Cartel (Balkan Cartel), a drug buying organization that, in alliance with the Italian “Ndrangheta, consolidated Galicia as a strategic point for the entry of drugs.

This year, for example, there were four important drug finds in Spain, according to the aforementioned newspaper: the discovery of a narco-submarine in the Arousa estuary, the discovery of the largest cocaine laboratory in Europe in Cerdedo-Cotobade, the historic seizure of 9,500 kilograms in the port of Algeciras and the interception of 7,500 kilograms in Vigo.

Drug seizures (reference image). See also After the abolition of subsidies, Nigerians suffer from high fuel prices Photo: Reference image (Narcosubmarine)

From sailboats and speedboats to finding paths for container ships, groups dedicated to the drug business continue to sophisticate their methods and use more conventional ones to expand the shipment of drugs to Spain and Europe.

(We recommend: Labor exploitation network that took Colombians to Spain to work under deception falls).

While security forces increase their surveillance on the coasts, In addition, cartels take advantage of corruption in African countries establishing maritime routes that avoid several borders.

To confront this phenomenon, the collaboration between the Center for Maritime Analysis of Drug Trafficking, the DEA and the NCA, is being crucial in a year to be forgotten in terms of seizures in Spain.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME