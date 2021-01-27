Record more than 18 thousand new deaths from Corona around the world

More than 18,000 deaths caused by “Covid-19” were recorded during the past 24 hours in the world, which is the highest daily death toll since the outbreak of the epidemic, today, Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 18,109 additional deaths were recorded. Within a week, between January 20 and 26, the world recorded 101,366 additional deaths, an average of 14,000 deaths per day. It is the week that most deaths have been recorded since the start of the outbreak.

Since the beginning of January, the rise in the death rate in the world has accelerated significantly. At the end of November, the world crossed the threshold of ten thousand deaths per day, then the threshold of 11 thousand deaths per day in mid-December, the threshold of 12 thousand deaths on January 8 and 13 thousand deaths three days later, up to 14 thousand deaths per day since January 22.

Half of the 101,000 deaths recorded last week are concentrated in five countries: the United States (23,675 deaths in seven days, a total of 425,227 deaths), Mexico (9,184 deaths in seven days, a total of 152,016 deaths, and the United Kingdom (8,692 deaths within seven days, the total). 100,162 deaths), Brazil (7387 deaths, 218,878 total) and Germany (5,368 deaths, 53,972 total).

France is the ninth country with the highest number of deaths in seven days, with 2,764 deaths (a total of 74,106 deaths).

In total, the world recorded 2.16 million deaths and crossed the threshold on Tuesday night of 100 million recorded injuries since the first case was announced in December 2019 in China.