The head of the Ministry of Economic Development called low unemployment a brake on the Russian economy

The record low level of unemployment in Russia is a brake on the development of the economy, said the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov. His words lead Interfax.

The Minister of Economy saw the fact that, against the backdrop of outstripping wage growth, combined with a quantitative and qualitative shortage of personnel, human capital has become the most scarce resource, the Minister of Economy saw a “serious systemic challenge.”

Reshetnikov suggests correcting the dangerous situation by actively attracting migrants to the economy, replicating the mechanisms of the national project to increase labor productivity for a greater number of enterprises and actively introducing artificial intelligence into production processes.

The minister urged not to assume that migrants from the Central Asian country “will come here anyway”, since there is fierce competition for them with China and Southeast Asia. “We are now actively investing in Russian schools there. But all this needs to be turned into a conscious policy to keep the best talents from neighboring countries here,” Reshetnikov explained.

Unemployment in Russia reached a historic low in July, amounting to 3 percent or 2.3 million people. In recent months, the figure has been steadily declining: in May it was 3.2 percent, in June – 3.1 percent.