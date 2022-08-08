CEO Masayoshi Son went deep into the dust on Monday in Tokyo at the presentation of the quarterly figures of the world’s largest tech investor SoftBank. “I humbly and honestly have to admit that things are going really bad,” he said according to news agencies.

The Japanese SoftBank made a loss of 23 billion euros in the second quarter (April, May and June) of this year. In the same period last year, the group still generated a profit of 5.5 billion euros. “This loss is the largest in our company history and we take this very seriously,” according to Sonwho founded SoftBank in 1981 and went on to become a billionaire.

SoftBank’s dire numbers reflect the rapidly changing global stock market sentiment about the tech sector, including the start-ups that Son likes to invest in. Since central banks announced the first rate hikes late last year, investors have begun to lose confidence in tech stocks. These have skyrocketed in recent years mainly because investors expected high future profits. Rapidly rising interest rates – a response of central banks to peak inflation – are throwing a spanner in the works. The value of companies in which SoftBank has interests is under severe pressure.

Take the stock price of Coupang, a South Korean online store and streaming service, in which SoftBank has an estimated interest of more than a quarter. Coupang’s share has fallen by more than a third since the beginning of this year.

Or take Alibaba, the Chinese online giant in which SoftBank until recently had a stake of about a quarter, but in which it is now steadily reducing its stake. Alibaba is now worth more than 22 percent less on the stock exchange than at the beginning of this year.

Another example: Shares in the American taxi app Uber, in which SoftBank is one of the main investors, has fallen 27 percent since the turn of the year.

Sometimes (geo)politics played a role in SoftBank’s losses. The SoftBank-funded Chinese start-up Sensetime, which develops artificial intelligence, was blacklisted by the US government in late June and lost half of its stock market value.

Failed sale

Many unlisted companies in which SoftBank has invested money are also declining in value. This now leads to depreciation on the investor’s balance sheet. Earlier this year, the sale of British chip designer ARM, purchased in 2016, to American chip manufacturer Nvidia failed due to objections from competition authorities. SoftBank is preparing for an IPO of ARM, but is now forced to wait for a better stock market climate. Swedish fintech Klarna, funded by SoftBank with hundreds of millions of dollars last year, has lost 85 percent of its market value in one year. The Chinese ByteDance, owner of social media platform TikTok, lost about 25 percent of its market value.

It all takes some getting used to for Son, who has built his reputation and his fortune on an accurate estimate of the revenues of the tech sector. “When we made big profits, I got a little overconfident. Looking back, I feel quite ashamed and remorseful,” said Son, quoted by business newspaper The Wall Street Journal. SoftBank, he said, should have been “more selective.”

Incidentally, SoftBank also had to take back gas earlier, after it lost billions in 2019 on an investment in coworking company WeWork and disappointing results from Uber.

His conclusion from this humility: Caution is advised, even now that some tech stocks are cheap. “Now seems like the perfect time to invest, because the stock market has fallen so much. And I feel the urge to do this, but if I give in to this, we could be dealt a blow that is irreversible.”

Cuts

SoftBank has already started to curb its own buying appetite. SoftBank’s main fund, Vision Fund, made $600 million in new investments in the quarter, compared to more than $20 billion in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank, Son said, is also embarking on austerity measures to cut costs at its two main funds, Vision Fund and Vision Fund 2. No department will be skipped, the chief executive warned.

SoftBank itself is not in danger for the time being, Son thinks. The recent reduction in its stake in Chinese web giant Alibaba bolstered SoftBank’s cash position, he said. The sale, this year, of about a third of its shares in Alibaba brought SoftBank $22 billion, so reported The Financial Times recently. Alibaba was one of Son’s (very) successful investments.

SoftBank, which is also listed on the stock exchange, has not yet suffered greatly from the poor performance. At the stock price, the SoftBank share is barely 5 percent higher than at the beginning of this year. And on Monday, Sons mea culpa seemed to reassure investors somewhat: the share closed 0.7 percent higher in Tokyo.