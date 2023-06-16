Diego Sousai

06/16/2023 – 1:52 am

Music publishers sued Twitter for more than $250 million in damages, alleging that the social media platform “creates massive copyright infringement that harms music creators.”

The lawsuit alleges that for years, Twitter allowed users of its platform to share copyrighted music without a license. He also alleges that Twitter’s misconduct has only gotten worse since Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion last fall and cut staff.

Twitter’s alleged permissiveness toward users sharing copyrighted music, combined with the social network’s promotion of tweets featuring copyrighted music, has illegally helped fuel the company’s growth, according to National Music Publishers’ Association, whose members include Universal, Sony and Warner Music Group.

The complaint cites more than 1,700 songs that Twitter allegedly infringed on, including hits like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Hey Ya!” and “Uptown Funk”, by Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars.

“The availability of music videos, including copies of music compositions from publishers, furthers Twitter’s financial interests because it drives user engagement and therefore advertising revenue, and because Twitter does not pay fees to license music compositions,” said the complaint. “Providing free, unlicensed music gives the Twitter platform an unfair advantage over competing platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and others.”

All of Twitter’s competitors, music publishers said, pay licensing fees to copyright holders for the ability to use copyrighted music.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit cites the widespread layoffs under Musk’s ownership that have eliminated entire teams on Twitter. It also highlights Musk’s own views on copyright, including a screenshot of two of his pre-acquisition tweets.

“Current copyright law in general goes absurdly far beyond protecting the original creator,” Musk tweeted at the time. In a follow-up tweet referring to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, he wrote: “DMCA overzealousness is a plague to mankind.”

These statements, the complaint alleges, “put pressure on Twitter employees, including those on its trust and safety team, on matters relating to copyright and infringement.”

The music industry’s lawsuit adds to the already high legal risks facing Twitter, which is currently under investigation by the US government for possible violations of its privacy and security agreements with the Federal Trade Commission.























