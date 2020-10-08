Coronavirus: The graph of corona virus in the world has climbed once again. For the first time in the world, 3.42 lakh corona cases a day and 5882 patients lost their lives. Earlier, on October 2, the maximum number of cases in one day was 3.26 lakh. In the last 24 hours, after India and America, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Russia and Colombia have reported the most corona cases. At the same time, the most death has occurred in India. In the case of the most affected countries, India comes second.

According to the WorldMeter, 36 million people have been infected with corona so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 59 thousand (2.92%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 74 lakh (75%) patients have been cured. There are more than 79 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 77 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 48 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, there are more than 31 thousand cases in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,775,983, Death- 216,763

: Case- 7,775,983, Death- 216,763 India : Case- 6,832,988, Death- 105,554

: Case- 6,832,988, Death- 105,554 Brazil : Case- 5,002,357, Death- 148,304

: Case- 5,002,357, Death- 148,304 Russia : Case – 1,248,619, Death – 21,865

: Case – 1,248,619, Death – 21,865 Colombia : Case- 877,683, Death- 27,180

: Case- 877,683, Death- 27,180 Spain : Case- 872,276, Death- 32,562

: Case- 872,276, Death- 32,562 Argentina : Case- 840,915, Death- 22,226

: Case- 840,915, Death- 22,226 Peru : Case- 835,662, Death- 33,009

: Case- 835,662, Death- 33,009 Mexico : Case- 794,608, Death- 82,348

: Case- 794,608, Death- 82,348 South Africa Case- 685,155, Death- 17,248

More than 3 lakh corona cases in 23 countries

In 23 countries of the world, the number of corona infections has reached beyond 3 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

