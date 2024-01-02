Record incentives for electric cars are on the way: they start from 6,000 euros and reach 13,750 euros if you scrap a Euro2 car and have an ISEE under 30 thousand euros. The help for the purchase of a hybrid car is also very strong: from 4 to 10 thousand euros, and that for a low-emission car from 1,500 to 3,000 euros. These are some of the hypotheses contained in the working draft for the renewal of car incentives that ANSA was able to see, on which the government aims to use resources of 930 million, 570 million of new funds for the automotive sector, the rest from the residues of old incentives. The intervention also concerns commercial vehicles, taxis and long-term rentals.

The news leaked from the convocation of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy in a plenary meeting of the Automotive Table which will be held on Thursday 1 February 2024: the meeting will take place at Palazzo Piacentini, headquarters of Mimit, and will be chaired by Minister Adolfo Urso.

All the problems of incentives linked to Italian production

During the meeting, which will be attended by the main representatives of the companies in the sector, as well as the organizations in the supply chain, the new incentive plan for the automotive sector which will soon be activated will be illustrated. Pillars of the Plan are the modernization of the car fleet, with support for lower incomes, and the relaunch of vehicle production in Italy; Furthermore, the doubling of incentives for taxis and NCCs and the experimental launch of the social leasing formula are envisaged.

In the meantime, the meetings of the working groups foreseen by the Stellantis Table dedicated to the market, competitiveness, components, work and research and development have been scheduled. The first five meetings will be held between Monday 22 and Wednesday 24 January 2024. Furthermore, during the month of February, two further meetings are scheduled for each individual working group, for a total of 15 meetings in the period.

