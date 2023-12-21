An Oklahoma man who was convicted of killing a store clerk during a liquor store robbery in 1975 has been exonerated after having spent more than 48 years in prison. He writes it New York Timesspecifying that this is the longest period of unjustly served detention in the United States. Glynn Simmons, 70, He was found innocent in a ruling by Judge Amy Palumbo in Oklahoma County District Court but had been released on bond in July. “We have clear and evident evidence that Mr. Simmons did not commit the crime,” Palumbo wrote in the ruling. «It's a lesson in resilience and tenacity – commented Simmons in a press conference -. Don't let anyone tell you it can't happen, because anything can happen.” The man was only 22 years old when he was accused of the murder of Carolyn Sue Rogers and was framed by the testimony of a woman injured during the robbery, who mistook him for the real killer.