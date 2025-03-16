

03/16/2025



Updated at 5:10 p.m.





Follow the streak of Betis. The Verdiblanco team has added this Sunday before the Leganés (1-2) The fifth consecutive triumph In the First Division Championship, something that had not happened throughout the Manuel Pellegrini era in Heliopolis. To locate a similar figure you had to go back to the 17-18 season, when Quique Setién He was the technician of the Verdiblanco team.

Betis reached the three points even in Six consecutive games of the championship. Between days 28 and 33, the Verdiblanco team won the Alavés (1-3), Espanyol (3-0), Getafe (0-1), Eibar (2-0), Girona (0-1) and Las Palmas (1-0). Betis finished the championship in the sixth position with 60 points and was classified for the next edition of the Europa League.

Now, the Verdiblanco team has signed five out of five. This Sunday’s triumph against Leganés joined those of the previous days against Real Sociedad (3-0), Getafe (1-2), Real Madrid (2-1) and Las Palmas (1-0). In the first two seasons of Pellegrini in Heliopolis (20-21 and 21-22) up to four consecutive wins in LaLiga were counted but never came to sign a fifth game won.

Now, Betis arrives at the next weekend’s break by the selections matches with 44 points, the same as Villarreal, fifth classified. The team trained by Marcelino has a pending match at the Ceramic Stadium against Espanyol that was postponed in his day by a weather alert. The meeting is scheduled for April 27.