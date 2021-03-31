D.he Dax jumped the 15,000 mark on Tuesday and appears to be holding it on Wednesday. This is bad news for money managers. In view of the semicircular brand of their experience, they are now increasingly being harassed by customers with the question of whether stocks are now overvalued and it is better to sell. The counter-question must be: What has changed since Monday? Was the Dax not overrated at 14,850 points and is it now?
The tendency of investors to orientate themselves on magic numbers – also disguised as “psychologically important brands” – is understandable, if not rational. Brands provide orientation and if they radiate a certain perfection through rounding, all the more so. In fact, the question of the valuation of stocks has not just been asked since Tuesday.
The Dax has come a long way. Since its corona low of 8442 points a little more than a year ago, as of Tuesday, it has been an increase of 78 percent – not bad for an annual balance sheet. Not the best development of the Dax over such a period in its history, but at least 8th place out of 13,652 periods since 1967. Really: not bad. Especially when you consider that the Dax developed better, especially in 1986, than it did not yet exist.
The Asian crisis followed in 1997, the best year for stocks
Only the period between July 22, 1996 and August 7, 1997 performed better. At that time, the index caught the Asian crisis immediately and lost almost 18 percent by September, followed by another strong stretch until the Russian crisis in July 1998 and with it the near collapse of the LTCM hedge fund put it under real pressure. When the Dax set its record track in August 1997, concerns about developments in Asia had been there for several months. They just hadn’t really stopped anyone until then.
There are worries now too. In particular, the recent exaggerations on the stock market are likely to unsettle investors. There are, for example, the spectacular events surrounding the shares of the computer game retailer Gamestop, which caused high losses to hedge funds, or, especially this week, the speculation by the Archegos family office (FAZ of March 29 and 30), but also the immense fluctuations in some share prices.
Tesla, for example, gained 115 percent between mid-November and early January and lost 35 percent again between early February and early March. Viacom CBS, the stock that ended up breaking Archegos’ neck, gained 120 percent between January and March and gave up all of those gains in the past eight days.
The more investors want to take risks, the more difficult the situation becomes
And then there are other “soft factors”, such as the enthusiasm for stock market jackets (spacs). Because even if stocks can be returned in America if the Spac is unsuccessful, it is still a question of when this will be the case. The more investors are willing to take risks – and this is probably true to a large extent for cats in bags – the riskier the overall situation becomes.
.
