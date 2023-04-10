The forecasts were good, but all expectations have been exceeded. The good weather has led to a record Easter for the tourism sector, with data that has been at some points even higher than that of 2019, before the pandemic broke out. Occupancy has been very high throughout Spain, especially in campsites throughout the country and in hotels in the Canary Islands, exceeding 95%.

This was revealed this Monday by the president of the hotel employers’ association (Cehat), Jaime Marichal, who explained that during weekdays the occupancy was around 65% or 70% in most destinations, but that from Thursday to Sunday the forecast improved more than six points until exceeding the 90% average. “We are very satisfied with the data, the trend is very positive,” he said.

And this despite the high prices, around 20% above those paid in 2019. The latest INE data refer to February and indicate that the average hotel room had a price of 99.8 euros, a 20% more than the 83.6 euros that was charged per room in the same month in 2019, so that figure will have been far exceeded by Easter. There are communities that widely exceed the level of 100 euros per average room, such as the Canary Islands (130 euros), Catalonia (120) or the Community of Madrid (106).

Related News



Even so, Marichal acknowledges that due to the high prices there is a “certain ceiling in the purchase volume and purchasing power” of tourists, since inflation is affecting the pockets of customers but also “the company income statement”, which despite being very good data at a commercial level, is not so good in terms of benefits: “There is still a long way to go to reach the results of 2019”, he pointed out.

planes at 85%



Much of this tourism that has filled the accommodations at Easter has come from abroad. From the Association of Airlines (ALA) they assure that the passenger demand data for January and February are already 2% above those of the same dates of 2019, so that 2023 is facing a “very optimistic”, although They are aware that inflation and rising interest rates may contain travel.

For this reason, for the whole year they predict an air occupation of around 85%, the same figure as in 2019.

Worldwide, air traffic recovered 85% of the pre-pandemic level in February -the latest data available-, mainly due to the pull of the Asian market. Data from IATA (International Air Transport Association) reveal that demand grew by more than 55% compared to the same month in 2022, with Spain as one of the favorite destinations.