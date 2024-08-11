French swimmer Marchand sets Olympic gold record

French swimmer Leon Marchand has become the record holder for the number of gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The athlete became a four-time Olympic champion. He won gold in the 400-meter and 200-meter medley and in the 200-meter butterfly and breaststroke.

Marchand also set two Olympic records, beating American Michael Phelps’s 200m and 400m individual medley records.

The US team won the medal count at the 2024 Games. The team has 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze medals. The Chinese team took second place, with 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals. The Japanese team came in third with 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.