LONDON (Reuters) – New car sales in Britain rose more than 3,000 percent in April, as the reopening of dealerships to the public in England helped boost numbers compared to the same period last year when the first nearly general lockdown wiped out sales.

The registrations reached 141,583 cars, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Dealers, up from only 4,321 in April 2020, the lowest monthly level since February 1946 with the closure of factories and exhibitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales agents in England have reopened their doors to the public from April 12th, while online pre-delivery and pre-delivery payments and online services have also made purchases easier.

Factories continued to work while imposing safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But the Automobile Manufacturers and Dealers Association said performance was still 13 percent below the 2010-2019 average.

“After one of the darkest years in the history of the automotive sector, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said association president Patrick Howes.

“A full recovery of the sector is still some way off, but with the opening of some exhibitions and the ability for consumers to try the latest models and the least polluting ones, it is possible to start reforming the sector,” he added.