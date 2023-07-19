New day dominated by the African heat and the heat in Italy, with a long list of red dot cities due to the hot storm brought by the anticyclone Charon. There are 23 cities that today, Wednesday 19 July 2023, fall into the category with alert 3, with dangerous weather conditions not only for frail people, the elderly and children. The list includes Ancona, Bar, Bologna, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Turin, Venice, Verona and Viterbo.

Read also

The weather picture – characterized by temperatures above 40 degrees in the centre, the south and on the islands – today remains substantially unchanged compared to the last few days. The use of air conditioners was obviously massive, as can also be understood from the record level of electricity consumption. At 2 pm yesterday the peak of 2023 was reached, with consumption reaching the maximum for the year at 57.21 Gw, according to what emerges from the data available on the Terna app, the company that manages the electricity grid. A peak of 56.67 Gw was reached on Monday 17 July. The all-time high was in July 2015 with consumption of 60.5 GW.

The situation could partially change in the north starting tomorrow, Thursday 20 July. Ancona, Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo will remain as red dots. A drop in temperatures is looming in Bologna, Brescia, Turin, Trieste, Venice and Verona, which will drop to alert level 1 (yellow dot). Yellow sticker also arriving in Milan, which remains orange for today. The domain of Charon, in the north, will be questioned by the worsening weather and the arrival of the rain: according to forecasts, here are violent thunderstorms from the Alps towards the plain. Center and South, even on Thursday, in the sun and in the heat.