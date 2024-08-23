AND’ record heat again in Italywhere together with the temperatures the alert level for heat waves is also rising with the return of the red dot. After days in which the ‘green light’ or at most yellow dominated throughout the Peninsula, the scenario changes again with seven orange dots today, August 24, 2024, and

red alert tomorrow 25th Augustthe highest level of criticality. This is the picture that emerges from the latest heat wave bulletin from the Ministry of Health.

Today orange dot in 7 cities, tomorrow two red dot

The forecast for today sees the orange dots rise to 7, affecting Ancona, Bolzano, Brescia, Latina, Palermo, Rieti, Rome. Tomorrow, August 25, instead, there will be two red dots in two cities in Central Italy, Rome and Latina. In orange Bolzano, Campobasso, Frosinone, Palermo, Rieti.

African heat weekend

Over the weekend, temperatures will hover around 35°C from North to South, with peaks of 38°C. Antonio Sanò, founder of the website iLMeteo.it, confirms the anticyclone’s recovery across the country. The weather will be sunny and hot everywhere, except for a few small pitfalls.

Today, Saturday 24 August, will be the most stable day, even if we will still have some heat showers in the mountains, in Sicily and partially crossing over towards the Adriatic foothills of the Center. There will be some showers in the midst of so much sun and heat. At the seaside we will be fine everywhere.

As mentioned, finally, Sunday will see the ‘grazing’ of the Alps by the English Atlantic front: strong thunderstorms cannot be excluded on our border peaks, in particular on the Dolomites in the afternoon, caution is advised.

As for the maximum temperatures of the weekend, Siracusa with 37°C will win this special ranking, followed by Agrigento, Benevento, Carbonia, Catania, Oristano, Taranto and Terni with 36°C; in other smaller locations, we will find the thermometer even at 38°C in Sardinia and Sicily with very high peaks not excluded also in some areas of Campania and Abruzzo.

In short, an African weekend only partially disturbed by an English disturbance with stronger thunderstorms over the Alps and some heat showers over the Apennines and in Sicily.

The real summer break is far away, no major changes are expected until September.