OfValentin Betz shut down

The weather in Germany was recently record-breaking hot. The USA is also hit by extreme temperatures. The weather service there is extremely concerned.

Germany / USA – In Germany, temperatures close to or just above 30 degrees are already considered record-breaking. Elsewhere in the world one can only smile wearily about it. However, excessive heat not only poses a high risk to nature, human health also suffers considerably from the consequences. This is currently being felt again on the west coast of North America. How BW24* reports In the USA there is currently a record heat of up to 48 degrees.

That too Weather in Germany is currently extremely warm. Even in this country, temperatures are approaching the 40-degree mark (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.