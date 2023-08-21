Maximum alert level already today in Bologna, Florence, Rome and Turin, in the coming days also Milan and Naples

The heat wave continues in Italy. According to the updated bulletin of the Ministry of Health, today there are 12 cities with a red dot, the maximum alert level for health consequences; they will rise to 16 tomorrow and 17 on Wednesday.

In detail, the hottest cities today are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Verona. To these will be added tomorrow Genoa, Milan, Naples and Trieste and Venice on Wednesday. The heat wave won’t let up. Of the 27 cities monitored, none is green dot (level 0 alert).