Boom of illnesses due to the record heat that is hitting Italy, where there is a 30% increase in emergency room visits. This was stated by the president of Fiaso (Federation of local health authorities and hospitals), Giovanni Migliore, underlining that hospitals are “strengthening the response to the heat emergency to cope with the increase in the number of patients seeking assistance”. “Healthcare and hospital companies are modulating the reception capacity, with additional beds in internal medicines or outpatient clinics dedicated to minor codes to lighten the load of accesses in the emergency rooms”, he explains.

“At this moment, the support of general practitioners and local services or in the emergency rooms must not be lacking, the situation will become critical”, warns Migliore, reminding citizens to “adopt adequate precautions to protect themselves from high temperatures and use the emergency rooms only in case of real need”.

The health authorities have promoted awareness campaigns, activated toll-free numbers and home assistance services – concludes Fiaso – encouraging the population to take preventive measures to avoid health problems linked to high temperatures.