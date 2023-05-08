Record the highest temperatures ever in Vietnam and Laos, while the whole of Southeast Asia is witnessing an anomalous heat wave that is causing severe hardship for millions of people. The all-time high was reported in Tuong Duong district in northern Vietnam, where the thermometer in Hoi Xuan station reached 44.2C, the highest temperature ever recorded in the country according to the National Center for Hydro Meteorological Forecasting. Therefore, the previous record of 2019 of 43.4°C was beaten.

In neighboring Laos, the city of Luang Prabang reached 43.5C beating the previous national record of 42.7C which was set just last month. The Laotian capital Vientiane also broke an all-time record this weekend with a temperature of 42.5C. It is also very hot in Thailand, where the hottest temperature ever in the capital of Bangkok was recorded on Saturday, 41C. In April, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed concern over what he called “dangerously high temperatures in various parts of Thailand”.

Indeed, Thailand’s meteorological department last month reported a record high of 44.6C in western Tak province, while Myanmar media reported that a city in the east of the country reported 43.8C, the highest in the last ten years. The highest temperature since the 1960s was also recorded in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.