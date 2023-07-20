Eighteen red dot cities today 19 July in theItaly gripped by record heat, with the weather splitting the country in two, granting some respite at least to the Northwhere thunderstorms and normal temperatures are expected.

Read also

To be under observation with maximum alert and red dot today are Ancona, Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. No orange sticker for today, but I am in yellow 9 cities: these are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Genoa, Milan, Turin, Trieste, Venice and Verona. No cities in green in the ministry’s heatwave bulletin which monitors a total of 27 cities.

TRUCE IN THE NORTH, IN THE SOUTH THE HEAT DOESN’T RELEASE

Therefore, Italy is still partially enveloped by the African bubble called ‘Charon’ with temperatures above 40 degrees and tropical nights due to the high humidity, but something is about to change at least in the North. Starting today, “we will have a divided Italy: some thunderstorms will interrupt the heat in the northern regions with temperatures returning to normal over the weekend. While in the South, in Sicily and Sardinia, this heat wave will continue unceasingly also next week. Very high peaks in Sicily: 46-47 degrees are expected in the Syracuse area, it will not be different in Sardinia and Puglia”, the meteorologist explains to Adnkronos Antonio Sanò, founder of iLMeteo.it.

An intense heat that seems to persist also in August. According to the weather trend, “a new heat wave like the one we are experiencing is possible in the first half of August, subsequently temperatures will also drop in the South”, says the expert.

YESTERDAY RECORD IN SARDINIA WITH 46.7°C

In these hours, meanwhile, the African anticyclone Charon is causing Sardinia to gasp. Temperatures peaked yesterday afternoon, but the mercury column could still rise. “In Nuraminis, in the Lower Campidano area, 46.7 degrees were reached – he reveals to Adnkronos Matteo Tidili, RaiMeteo meteorologist -. It is already one of the highest temperatures ever recorded in Sardinia and is not far from the absolute record of August 12, 1957, when 47.2 degrees were recorded in Muravera”.

The expert checks the real-time data collected by the Region’s hydrographic system. “They are the official ones that will now be integrated with those of Arpas and the Air Force – he explains-. Just from the Decimomannu base comes another record: the Air Force today (yesterday, ed) recorded 45.2 degrees, going beyond the previous record set in July 2009 with 45 degrees”.