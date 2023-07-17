Record heat in Italy, they arrive the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to the Regions contained in a circular issued today with the aim of “tackling the heat emergency and preventing the effects of the heat waves that have been occurring in recent weeks”. Among the recommended measures, a ‘heat code’ in the emergency rooms, the activation of territorial clinics operating 7 days a week, h12, to cope with the access of patients affected by the effects of the heat. It’s still: strengthening of the emergency medical service; reactivation of the Uscars to favor home assistance and avoid inappropriate resources in the emergency room.

Read also

To better deal with the effects of the heat on health, the ministry specifies in a note, “the Regions are invited to evaluate the preparation of organizational actions to strengthen the ordinary response to requests for health care, in particular for vulnerable subjects. Among these, the activation of the ‘heat code’ is strongly recommended, i.e. a preferential and differentiated care path in the emergency rooms”.

The circular also indicates to “give maximum dissemination to the communication campaign prepared by the Ministry of Health ‘Let’s protect ourselves from the heat’, for widespread information to citizens on the behaviors to adopt to face and defend themselves from the heat wave”.

The dicastery recalls that “every day on the portal of the Ministry of Health the hot bulletins activated from 15 May and which will continue until 15 September” are published.