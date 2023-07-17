Record heat in Italy. “Much of Europe experiences unusually warm conditions. By burning coal, oil and natural gas, man has made these conditions much more likely,” explains Andrew Pershing, scientific vice president of Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators, who have analyzed the wave, expected from July 14 to today. Climate change has made the daily maximum temperatures of the current heat wave in Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Poland at least 3 times more likely. If we consider only Italy and Spain, the figure rises to 5, according to an analysis by Climate Central.

“The current heat wave in Europe has been made warmer by climate change which are the result of human activities such as the burning of coal and other fossil fuels”. “This – he continues – is now the case with every heat wave, everywhere in the world. Until net greenhouse gas emissions cease, heatwaves in Europe and elsewhere will continue to become more intense and dangerous. Heatwaves are one of the biggest threats posed by climate change. High temperatures are responsible for thousands of deaths worldwide each year, many of which go unreported. Despite this overwhelming evidence, there is still little public awareness of the dangers extreme temperatures pose to human health.”