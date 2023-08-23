Cities affected by the African heat and sultriness are increasing. Friday there is a red dot in 19 provincial capitals: Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona, Viterbo. It will instead be orange in Ancona and yellow in Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina, Pescara, Reggio Calabria. Green dot in Palermo and Cagliari. This was highlighted by the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health which monitors 27 cities.