The handbook from the Ministry of Health arriving in hundreds of thousands of homes, thanks to the sending by family doctors, through the same ‘digital’ path as electronic prescriptions. “General medicine – explains the secretary of Fimmg (Italian Federation of general practitioners), Silvestro Scotti – takes advantage of its proactivity and organizational agility to face an emergency that recurs with greater force every year”.

The white coats of the area, explains the Federation in a note, “are engaged in a super work to prevent the heat emergency of these days from turning into a real condemnation for thousands of frail and elderly patients. But, also and above all, exploit the technologies and the capillarity, even digital, which has always distinguished general medicine to give impetus to the campaign launched by the Ministry of Health”.

Hence the idea of ​​using electronic prescriptions as ‘vectors’ to ensure that the vademecum prepared by the Ministry of Health can arrive directly at the homes of patients or their permanent or occasional caregivers, such as family members or carers. But also to ensure that as many citizens as possible can be involved, including neighbors, who can be sentinels of risk behavior by the elderly, explain the white coats. To do this, Fimmg in Naples and Campania, in agreement with the company KappaMed, has stimulated the transformation of the system for sending recipes with management software, creating a digital highway that will allow the sending of posters with indications against great heat at the IT home of hundreds of thousands of patients and caregivers.

“The project started from Naples – says the provincial secretary Luigi Sparano – a city that has many frail and elderly patients. Sending this valuable information to the most at-risk patients and their caregivers helps drive the campaign. We hope that this same initiative will involve all general practice software”.

Just Italy stood in 2022 as the country in Europe with the most victims from the heat, 18 thousand. Dead, doctors analyze, linked to an increasingly elderly population, but also to the social isolation of many fragile people. Scotti therefore underlines the importance of bringing these posters that recall the anti-heat rules to the direct attention of patients and all citizens, because “a message anchored in studies would be a message with reduced impact. One of the greatest capabilities of medicine general is precisely that of making the most of digitalisation, thus meeting the needs of citizens and institutions”.

“Many of the requests in recent weeks concern chronic therapies, such as antihypertensive therapies, but not only – adds Scotti – Requests that family doctors take very seriously and which, if they don’t arrive, trigger an alarm on the possibility that the do it yourself, with suspensions that absolutely must not be done without the advice of a doctor. In the summer it would be very useful to also allow prescriptions of chronic therapies for longer periods. As always, Fimmg responds promptly to requests from the ministry. We hope to meet soon Minister Schillaci to support with him the necessary investments in the fiduciary and proximity capabilities of general medicine, also in the field of digitization”.