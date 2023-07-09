Genoa – The worst days, according to the experts, will be today, Sunday 9 July, and Monday 10 July: already on Saturday 8 July, however, the heat was felt massively, exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in the city ( forecasts are at the bottom of the article).

Also for today – as well as for yesterday – for the Ligurian capital the yellow dot has been activated issued by the Ministry of Health as part of the heat wave bulletins.

AND for tomorrow it could level up further, turning orange (the penultimate alert step before the maximum alarm, i.e. the red dot).

The utmost attention is paid to fragile people, guests of the nursing homes, children and even pets. And Cisl asks to activate the protections provided for workers exposed to heat waves. In particular the construction workers: “To be able to take advantage of the redundancy fund, the company must apply to INPS when it exceeds 35 degrees,” explains Andrea Tafaria, general secretary of Filca Liguria, the federation of construction workers of Cisl Liguria.

Today and tomorrow the peak

«It is torrid heat, not sultry, with medium-low humidity values, around 50 percent – ​​explains Andrea Lazzara for Arpal, the Ligurian regional agency for the protection of the environment – ​​for tomorrow (today for those law) on the coast it will exceed 36 degrees and even a little more in inland areas”. Yesterday the record, in Liguria, as regards the Omirl network – Liguria Region Hydrological Weather Observatory – was set in Colla Rossa (Imperia) with 37.1 degrees Celsius. At 14.30 yesterday, however, in Genoa – the monitoring station of the Arpal functional center – the thermometer reached 36 degrees. The record for now remains, at the regional level, at 42 degrees reached on 22 August 2011 in Castelnuovo Magra.

I am 5,479 Ligurians at risk of falling ill due to the heat: of these, as far as the Genoese ASL3 is concerned, there are 2,236 people classified as medium risk and 102 people at high risk. The hot plan is already active.

THEthe InformAnziani regional toll-free number 800.593.235 it is valid throughout the region, responds 7 days a week from 8 to 20 and is available to the most fragile or elderly people in difficulty for the delivery of medicines or home shopping.

The service is provided by social custodians, around 140 throughout Liguria, half of which in Genoa, who are also supported by volunteers for telephone monitoring and for a telephone company service.

The Asl3 mobile clinic is instead present in Piazza De Ferrari every afternoon from Monday to Friday from 10 July to 15 September. “On the occasion of this particular period of the year, the Region puts in place and strengthens a series of coordinated actions which aim to deal with situations at risk of damage to health from heat waves”, underline the president Giovanni Toti and the Councilor for Health, Angelo Gratarola. And the regional councilor for social policies, Giacomo Giampedrone underlines: “We wanted to continue the project of social guardians until the end of August by allocating an additional 450 thousand euros”.

The alarm also goes off for pets: the Councilorship for Animals of the Municipality, led by Francesca Corso reports numerous cases of animals – especially dogs – “brought dying to veterinary clinics or died from heatstroke”. Puppies, elderly animals, brachycephalic breeds (Bulldogs and Persian cats), overweight animals and those suffering from diseases are more prone to heatstroke and sunstroke. The rules of common sense apply: the first is to avoid taking your four-legged friends for a walk during the hottest hours.

FORECASTS

Three more days of heat, the attenuation is expected from Wednesday

Minimum temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures exceeding 35 and even 36 degrees Celsius: these are the forecasts for today in Genoa. And further increases are not excluded tomorrow, as is the passage of the level of attention on Genoa from yellow (as it was yesterday and is today) to orange. The grip of the African anti-clone which is also gripping our region should give a break starting from Wednesday, the day in which a decrease in temperatures is expected.