As temperatures rise, they become increasingly popular among Chinese bathers, but also in Beijing, the ‘facekini’. These are light fabric masks capable of partially blocking UV rays. In China, the mercury column has exceeded 35 degrees and the ground temperature has reached 80 degrees in some parts of the country. Residents and tourists have begun to carry small fans and cover up to avoid burns. Some hats even have built-in fans. But it is the boom in the use of facekinis, masks that cover the entire face with only holes for the eyes and nose, that is the real novelty of the summer.

“Compared to before the pandemic, this year is much, much better than previous years. The volume of sales has definitely increased,” a facekini salesman told the Guardian. Many East Asian female consumers prefer fair skin, and sunscreen products are also popular in neighboring countries such as South Korea. “The main concern I have is potential skin disease or developing sunspots,” said 17-year-old student Li Xuyan, who with her mother wore masks that covered most of her face, when they visited a tourist area in Beijing.